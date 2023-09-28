Barcelona Real Betis

Barcelona looking at La Liga left-back to replace Marcos Alonso next summer

Barcelona look as if they will attempt to continue their policy of going after out of contract players under new Sporting Director Deco, after Mateu Alemany left the club. The latest they have cast their eye over is former La Masia product Juan Miranda.

The 23-year-old left-back, scorer of the winning penalty in the Copa del Rey final two years ago, is out of contract next summer. The Blaugrana may try to poach Miranda next summer if that continues to be the case, say Sport – they are able to discuss terms with Miranda from the first of January.

If he does renew his deal with Betis, then Barcelona will still have a 50% sell-on fee in Miranda’s deal. This would make any deal cheaper for them, but it seems unlikely they would spend too much on Miranda given their financial situation.

Miranda has, as a general rule, taken over starting duties from Alex Moreno since the latter left for Aston Villa in January. Brazilian Abner Vinicius was brought in to replace Moreno, but so far Miranda is narrowly winning the battle, although neither have been standout performers in recent months. Betis are still focused on renewing him as things stand, and believe they can do so, although Milan are also believed to be circling.

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso is out of contract again next summer, having reached the end of the initial two-year period he signed on for. The Blaugrana do have an option to extend his deal, but with Alonso to turn 33 this summer, they may look for a younger and cheaper option to take his place. Alonso is believed to be earning a significant amount given his role as a back-up to Alejandro Balde.

 

