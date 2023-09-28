Barcelona charged with bribery in Negreira case – report

Barcelona have been charged with bribery for their payments to former Vice-President of the Referees Technical Committee (CTA) Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, in the so-called Negreira case, as per El Debate.

They claim that Barcelona have now been formally accused of bribery by the public prosecutor, which has been admitted by Judge Joaquin Aguirre. The charges fall not only to Negreira and Barcelona, but former Barcelona Presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, as well as Javier Enriquez Romero (Negreira’s son).

🚨 Barcelona have been charged with an alleged crime of bribery in the Negreira Case. This is what Judge Joaquín Aguirre, head of the Investigative Court number 1 of Barcelona, ​​has ruled, considering that the payments to Negreira and his team over the years constitute a crime.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 28, 2023

While the charge of ‘systemic corruption’ is yet to be proven, the charge of bribery can be justifiably labelled, according to the judge. The charge alleges that Barcelona paid Negreira for his role as in a public organisation, which constitutes bribery under Spanish law.

The RFEF are a private organisation in that the government have no direct influence over it, but according to Aguirre, they fulfil the criteria for a public organisation on three counts; it was created in the general interest, it has its own legal responsibility, and it is under the supervision of the Ministry for Culture and Sport. Thus Negreira would constitute a public official. This backed up by the Supreme Court ruling that anyone that is named by a competent authority to a position to carry out a public functions will be considered a public official.

The report continues on to say that regardless of whether refereeing favours were then returned for those payments, that paying a public official for the carrying out of their duties is considered bribery. The assumption is that Aguirre does not consider the refereeing consultancy services provided by Negreira to be genuine.

More to follow.

Image via LLUIS GENE / AFP