Atletico Madrid rise to fifth after grinding out hard-fought victory over Osasuna

Atletico Madrid have made it back-to-back wins in La Liga. Following on from an excellent victory over local rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, they have now defeated Osasuna 1-0 at El Sadar in a very hard-fought encounter.

The first half was an even affair, with both sides having chances to open the scoring. However, it was Atletico that got it, as Antoine Griezmann finished from a very tight angle after the ball broke his way inside the penalty area.

Osasuna dominated the second half, as they searched for an equaliser. They thought they had it after 76 minutes, when David Garcia headed home from a corner. However, the goal was ruled out after Ante Budimir was adjudged to have fouled Axel Witsel.

It was double pain for Osasuna a few minutes later as Atletico doubled their lead. Samuel Lino broke forward, he slipped in Rodrigo Riquelme who rounded the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

There was more action late on as Chimy Avila and Alvaro Morata both saw red after an altercation. The Osasuna man was shown a straight red after appearing to stamp on Morata, who saw a second yellow for his reaction.

The result sees Atletico Madrid rise to fifth in the La Liga table, and with a game in hand too. Osasuna drop to 14th after the defeat.