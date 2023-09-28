Athletic Club’s Inaki Williams gets into spat with Getafe Manager Jose Bordalas – ‘We all see through him’

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams and Getafe manager Jose Bordalas have not held back speaking about each other, following a bad-tempered encounter on Wednesday evening. It finished 2-2, with Oihan Sancet sent off for Los Leones, and Bordalas also seeing red.

After a melee around a Getafe player who was down, Inaki Williams came over to the player, near the Getafe touchline, the Getafe coach entered the field of play and made a ‘shh’ gesture with his finger to his lips – for which he was sent off.

After the match, Williams told the press, as carried by Marca, that Bordalas had been sussed out by the rest of La Liga.

“I don’t like this type of football. You feel impotent when the game stops like this all the time. Everyone in Primera sees through him him and knows what his team plays at. It’s legal, but many of us don’t like it.”

After the match, Bordalas responded in his press conference to Williams.

“What Inaki Williams said about me was opportunistic and his words are out of order. What he should say is the insult he said to me, which was serious.”

In terms of the red card, he did not feel it was fair.

“It is totally unfair, I have nothing more to say about it. He didn’t explain anything at all to me.”

Getafe have since released a statement, complaining about the songs and chants disrespecting their players and staff, which they believe to be out of order. This is likely more related to chants against Mason Greenwood, who has joined on loan from Manchester United, but has not been received well by other fans.

Bordalas has a reputation for putting together physical sides who break up the game and get under the skin of their opponents, rightly or wrongly. It is not the first time that he has received criticism for his style of play, but ultimately unless referees step in to ensure the game does not slow down, Bordalas will continue to use it to his advantage.