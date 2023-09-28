Athletic Club to appeal red card shown to Oihan Sancet during Getafe draw

Athletic Club have been in sparkling form so far this season, although they will have been disappointed to have not defeated Getafe on Wednesday, especially since they led twice at San Mames.

However, they did have to play for over half the match with 10 men, as Oihan Sancet was sent off for dangerous play. The 23-year-old tried to collect a high ball with his foot, but he ended up making contact with Diego Rico’s head.

Athletic were furious with the decision to send off Sancet, and they have confirmed that an appeal has been submitted to the Competition Committee, as they hope to have the decision reversed.

ℹ️ Alegaciones al Comité de Competición sobre la tarjeta roja a Sancet. #AthleticGetafe #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) September 28, 2023

The referees notes (via MD) say that Sancet kicked Rico in the head with excessive force, and Athletic feel that neither of these aspects are true. As such, the decision has been contested.

If Athletic Club are successful in their appeal, they would have Sancet back for this weekend’s derby match against Real Sociedad, which would be a significant boost.