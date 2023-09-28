Analysis: Would Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho be a good signing for Barcelona in 2024?

Despite this summer’s transfer window having only closed at the start of the month, many clubs will be casting their eye towards the winter and summer windows in 2024. Barcelona are no exception to this rule.

The Catalans had a very impressive summer window just past, which saw them improve their squad at a strong net profit, which was much needed given their financial issues. Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix all arrived with a transfer fee being paid (the latter two are only on loan), while Oriol Romeu joined from Girona for a rather small amount.

In the cases of Cancelo and Felix, Barcelona were able to take advantage of both players being out of favour at their respective clubs – Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively. Unsurprisingly, it is a strategy that they hope to replicate in 2024.

One of the players that Barcelona are keeping an eye on in this regard is Jadon Sancho. The 23-year-old is very much out of favour at Manchester United, having fallen out with head coach Erik Ten Hag earlier this season.

Sancho’s future at the Premier League looks very unclear at this stage, and a move away appears to be a strong possibility. Barcelona could look to take advantage and orchestrate a financially-viable deal, which is more likely to be a loan rather than a permanent arrangement.

Fittingly, if Sancho does sign for Barcelona next summer, he could fill the void that will be left by Felix when he returns to Atletico Madrid. He is very effective on both wings, although he has tended to operation from the left in recent seasons. This is where he would likely operate in Catalonia.

It’s easy to forget that Sancho was considered to be one of the best young players in the world during his time at Borussia Dortmund. His numbers were downright ridiculous for a player of his age, which underlined how big of a talent he was.

That talent hasn’t gone away overnight. He still has it, but the spell in Manchester clearly hasn’t worked for all parties. A new start is required, and Barcelona could be the perfect place for that, as it has been for Felix so far.

The problem for Barcelona is that they are unlikely to arrange a financial package with Man United that suits them. Sancho is on a huge wage, and they would have to take on a significant amount of that to take him on loan. However, never say never with this, as it could be one to keep an eye on in the coming months.