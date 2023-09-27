Xavi Hernandez to continue taking cautious approach with Barcelona starlet despite impressive performances

Understandably, there has been so much attention on Lamine Yamal so far this season. Despite having only turned 16 in July, he has established himself as an important part of Barcelona’s first team squad, while also producing several very impressive performances.

There has been much said on Lamine, with many considering him to be the most exciting prospect at Barcelona since a certain Lionel Messi. However, head coach Xavi Hernandez is keen for expectations to be managed, and he wants Lamine to be kept away from this kind of chatter.

Lamine has not started for Barcelona since domestic football returned after the international break, during which he made his senior international debut for Spain, and despite impressive cameos off the bench, Xavi is likely to continue the situation as is, according to Relevo.

Xavi wants to keep Lamine’s feet firmly on the ground, while also limiting the chances of any possible injuries. It is a very smart approach for him to take, and it is one that will benefit Barcelona and Lamine in the long run.