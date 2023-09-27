Xavi Hernandez and Javier Aguirre clash over Lamine Yamal penalty call – “There was contact, but…”

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez and his Real Mallorca counterpart Javier Aguirre were unsurprisingly on different sides of the fence when it came to Lamine Yamal‘s penalty appeal on Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old Blaugrana starlet was a constant menace after coming on for the final 25 minutes of the match, setting up Fermin Lopez’s equaliser. He also had a penalty awarded for a foul on him after driving into the box, and claiming he was brought down by a sliding challenge from Mallorca defender Jose Copete.

NO hay PENALTI sobre Lamine Yamal 📺 Muñiz Ruiz pitó falta de Copete, pero rectificó tras la llamada del VAR 🧐 ¿Qué os parece? #LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/jHzz2yS2ad — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 26, 2023

“I am passionate and I am intense, even though it may not seem like it. I like to win, I like to compete and I like my team to win. I will do everything possible and give orders. I thought it was a penalty against Lamine, live. I am always like that. I can’t hide it,” Xavi told Relevo after the match, clearly thinking that Lamine Yamal had a case.

Aguirre said that according to the rules, it should not have been a spot kick.

“If that is a penalty, as my friend Medina Cantalejo would say, it is a soft penalty. You can call it, yes. There is contact and the referee has messed up job. The boy is already going down just from the intention… It is not enough to fall. It is messed up being a referee, they [the players] constantly deceive me in training.”

“The first thing is that I looked at the new screen that we put up in the stadium and I saw the reaction of the children and our fans; I saw clearly that it was not a penalty. They did not step on him, it wasn’t blatant and they did not give a penalty. There is a kind of contact where he is already being throwing himself down. I think the referee does not see enough to call it. Last year they said that they were not going to call soft penalties. The VAR notifies him because I understand that they did not see it clearly. Lamine said that there was contact and there is a mini-contact.”

It has been a major issue throughout Spanish football over the past 18 months. Last season there was a directive from the Technical Committee for Referees (CTA) that they would no longer be giving soft penalties, something that didn’t exactly hold up last season.

Aguirre refers there to Luis Medina Cantalejo, Head of the CTA, and it is probably fair to say that the majority of football fans would rather soft penalties are not given. The problem is the consistency, and with VAR, things often look worse in slow motion.