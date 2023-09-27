WATCH: Real Madrid double lead against Las Palmas courtesy of Joselu Mato

Real Madrid are on course to re-take the lead in the La Liga table. After scoring in the dying seconds of the first half, they have now doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes into the second period.

It has been a dominating showing from the hosts so far. Brahim Diaz’s effort gave them a deserved lead, although it should have been more comfortable, with Joselu Mato in particular having squandered multiple chances.

Fortunately for Joselu, he has now got on the scoresheet. Rodrygo’s cross from the left was glanced home by the veteran striker, which gives Real Madrid some breathing space at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He makes no mistake this time 🔥 Joselu scores a beautiful header to make it 2-0 to Real Madrid ✌️⚪ pic.twitter.com/53JIDac6Qz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 27, 2023

It had been a frustrating evening for Joselu up until then, so he will be absolutely delighted to have scored. Real Madrid will hope that they can see this game out with ease, as they look to return to winning ways after Sunday’s Madrid derby defeat.