WATCH: Brahim Diaz scores first goal of second Real Madrid spell with seconds remaining in first half

Real Madrid have totally dominated the first half of their match against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping kept the scoring at 0-0 until the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Los Blancos now in the lead.

Carlo Ancelotti made significant changes to the side that were beaten by Atletico Madrid at the weekend, with Jude Bellingham being one of those to drop out. However, it is his replacement that got the opener for Real Madrid.

Lucas Vazquez, on for the injured David Alaba, collected the ball on the right flank, and his cross found Brahim Diaz 12 yards out. The summer signing made no mistake, firing into the top corner of the Las Palmas goal.

It is an excellent moment for Brahim, who has scored on the first start of his second spell at Real Madrid. He will hope that he can kick on now, starting with helping his side see out this match, which would put them back to the top of La Liga at this stage.