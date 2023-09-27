Valencia full-back survives career-threatening illness following five days in hospital

Valencia defender Jesus Vazquez appears to be on the road to recovery, following a motor-neurone condition that could have left him without a career.

The 20-year-old left-back had been missing from Valencia training, after spending the last five days in hospital in an attempt to work out what the problem was. Vazquez had been suffering from sharp pains for several weeks, apparently without cause.

“Thank God, after five days in the hospital, it could have been a bigger scare and I would have had to leave everything. But we believe that everything has turned out well,” Vazquez commented in an Instagram post.

Son of Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez, the full-back will now undergo a period of rehabilitation according to Valencia, as well as receiving treatment for his symptoms.

Manager Ruben Baraja had told the press several days previously that he was undergoing tests in order to establish what the problem was. While it is not entirely clear what the precise condition Vazquez has is, it looks hopeful that Vazquez will make a full recovery.