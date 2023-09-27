Valencia forward yet to make debut after unknown injury issues

Valencia have been in decent form this season, having gathered 10 points from their first six games, despite gloomy forecasts during the summer.

Part of the reason for that is the lack of investment in their squad over the summer. Last season Los Che struggled for goals, and with Edinson Cavani departed, the feeling was that they had not addressed it sufficiently. So far this season Hugo Duro has been used through the middle.

They did make one deadline signing, a loan deal for Ukraine forward Roman Yaremchuk. The Ukraine international comes off the back of a difficult season with Club Brugge, registering just 2 goals and 3 assists.

However Manager Ruben Baraja had revealed that Yaremchuk arrived with an injury that they were not informed of. He is yet to play since. Having been called up by Ukraine to their international squad for October however, Baraja revealed that Yaremchuk could make his debut for Los Che against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night (21:30 CEST).

“Yaremchuk is looking forward to playing and participating. He really wants to put on the Valencia shirt and no doubt he will get his chance,” Baraja told Superdeporte.

Valencia will also have Gabriel Paulista back from injury for the match, but if Yaremchuk can hit the ground running, it could transform Valencia from tricky customer into a genuine threat for most sides in the division. Duro has performed well so far, but has never been prolific, and with Cavani registering just 6 La Liga goals last season, the lack of a goalscorer makes every match a little more of a struggle.