TV figures for Spain women’s team skyrocket for world champions

Despite the scandal started by former RFEF President Luis Rubiales during the World Cup celebrations, Spain’s women’s team has never been more popular.

Relevo note that their most recent Nations League games are the third- and fourth-most watched Spain games in history, beaten only by their World Cup semi-final win over Sweden, and World Cup final win over England.

1.3 million people watched their 5-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday night, over 10% of the TV show and the second-most watched programme during prime time.

During their 3-2 win over Sweden, that share was at 18.2%, and the viewing figures were at 1.43 million. The Madrid-based outlet go on to say that just two years ago, the matches were only available on the RFEF’s YouTube channel or it was updates on social media – the fixtures for the same time frame, qualifiers for the World Cup earlier this year, had a viewership of 33k and 29k respectively for games against the Faroe Islands and Hungary.

The Spain side have become national figures following their World Cup triumph, with many becoming well-known names almost overnight. While Alexia Putellas was already a popular figure, being World Player of the Year, many others now enjoy a status within Spain.