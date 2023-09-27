Las Palmas Real Madrid

TEAM NEWS: Carlo Ancelotti changes half of team as Real Madrid welcome Las Palmas

Real Madrid will look to get back on track following defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid, and can leapfrog Barcelona in the process, should they beat Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu (19:00 CEST).

Carlo Ancelotti was adamant that his diamond system was not the problem in his pre-match press conference, and it looks as if he will maintain it. Only without the star that has been adding the sparkle to that diamond, with Jude Bellingham dropped to the bench. Brahim Diaz comes in for his first start, instead, one of five changes to their line-up.

Left-back Ferland Mendy makes his first start of the season, replacing Fran Garcia, while Nacho Fernandez is back at right-back instead of Lucas Vazquez.

Further forward both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric out of the side too. Aurelien Tchouameni is back, as is Joselu Mato, who starts up front with Rodrygo Goes. This match has been dubbed as the return of Vinicius Junior, and the Brazilian is back in the squad, but like Bellingham, will start from the bench.

Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has sprung something of a surprise with his line-up, starting Eric Curbelo at the back, Cristian Herrera up front, Daley Sinkgraven and Omenuke Mfulu.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Las Palmas Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News