TEAM NEWS: Carlo Ancelotti changes half of team as Real Madrid welcome Las Palmas

Real Madrid will look to get back on track following defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid, and can leapfrog Barcelona in the process, should they beat Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu (19:00 CEST).

Carlo Ancelotti was adamant that his diamond system was not the problem in his pre-match press conference, and it looks as if he will maintain it. Only without the star that has been adding the sparkle to that diamond, with Jude Bellingham dropped to the bench. Brahim Diaz comes in for his first start, instead, one of five changes to their line-up.

⚪️Carlo Ancelotti makes 5 changes to his Real Madrid side from their derby defeat. 1⃣st starts for Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz this season. 💺Lucas Vazquez frops out for Nacho #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/3N4V91HQVv — Football España (@footballespana_) September 27, 2023

Left-back Ferland Mendy makes his first start of the season, replacing Fran Garcia, while Nacho Fernandez is back at right-back instead of Lucas Vazquez.

Further forward both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric out of the side too. Aurelien Tchouameni is back, as is Joselu Mato, who starts up front with Rodrygo Goes. This match has been dubbed as the return of Vinicius Junior, and the Brazilian is back in the squad, but like Bellingham, will start from the bench.

Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has sprung something of a surprise with his line-up, starting Eric Curbelo at the back, Cristian Herrera up front, Daley Sinkgraven and Omenuke Mfulu.