Spain Manager Montse Tome set to hang onto job following rocky start

Spain Manager Montse Tome looks set to stay on in her role, after looking dead in the water as little as a week ago.

Tome announced her first squad last two Mondays ago, including 15 players that had specifically requested not to be, and without consulting them, despite claiming she had. Jenni Hermoso was also left out for her ‘protection’, which Hermoso herself questioned with a query of her own – ‘from who?’

At that point it looked as if Tome would last a matter of two games, following Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes’ press conference, in which they were clear they wanted “zero tolerance for people who have hidden, applauded or incited abuse”, referring to the RFEF general assembly, where Tome did applaud.

According to Relevo and Diario AS, Tome has done her best to side with the players, and grow closer to them since, showing remorse for her actions. Within the RFEF, the dismissal of figures such as Andreu Camps and Miguel Garcia Caba also demonstrated that changes were on the way.

Since, Spain have beaten World Cup semi-finalists Sweden 3-2 and thrashed Switzerland 5-1 in Cordoba, where they raised the World Cup for their fans. Afterwards, Tome was seen hugging some of the players.

“Everything is fine, at first it was all a little strange. Strange because of how the call up was given. But things happen, we have stayed and when you stay you have to assume all the responsibility you have. We are already working to win,” Aitana Bonmati told the press ahead of the game.

Athenea del Castilla and Olga Carmona have also spoken positively of Tome, and it appears that both on a personal level, and in terms of her methods on the pitch, Tome has won some favour from her colleagues.

Previously it was framed as though nothing had changed much, with Tome being Jorge Vilda’s assistant, and RFEF President Pedro Rocha being Luis Rubiales’ vice-president, but it appears that the Spain squad have shifted position somewhat. The coming weeks and months will paint a clearer picture no doubt.