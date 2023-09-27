Shock new ‘dark horse’ Premier League manager emerges as contender for Real Madrid job

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti came under severe pressure on Monday morning following their derby day defeat to Atletico Madrid. With his contract up at the end of the season, already the Madrid media began lining up potential replacements.

Alvaro Arbeloa and Raul Gonzalez have been mentioned as potential options, but Bayer Leverkusen Manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as the chief contender for the position, with even Ancelotti noting that he hoped Alonso was in his spot some day.

However Cadena SER say that the Real Madrid shortlist is longer than just those three. According to their information, Brighton and Hove Albion Manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The Italian coach has been previously linked with the Barcelona job, and his excellent work at Brighton have led some to believe that he might end up succeeding Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Jesus Gallego, who revealed the information, did note that Los Blancos are a long way from making a decision, and Alonso does appear to be the strong favourite.

Given his remarkable Brighton side, it is only to be expected that most major sides would consider de Zerbi. Bringing success and exciting football to the Premier League, few would argue against his signing.