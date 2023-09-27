Sergio Ramos robbed with four children at home during Sevilla match

Sevilla star Sergio Ramos was on the bench for their biggest win of the season, as they thumped Almeria 5-1 on Tuesday evening. While the 37-year-old was at the game however, his farmhouse was robbed.

Ramos was at the game and his partner Pilar Rubio was also away on business on Tuesday, meaning their four children and their childcarers were alone in the house when they were robbed.

The thiefs plundered designer clothes, expensive watches and cash, although how much it is not clear. The incident is not thought to have been violent, as per Marca, and no injuries were sustained by the children nor the adults.

This is not the first of its kind, as the Madrid paper go on to point out, noting that Suso and Javier Hernandez have also been robbed during the last four years. Ramos himself was at home in Madrid in 2012 when he was also robbed.