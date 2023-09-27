Second manager falls in La Liga after dreadful start to season

Almeria have become the second side to sack their manager in La Liga this season, after dismissing Vicente Moreno seven games into the campaign, as per Relevo.

The Andalusian side have endured a torrid start to the campaign, securing just two points so far, draws against Cadiz and Valencia. That has them locked to the bottom of the table, following a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday evening, which proved to be the final straw for the Almeria hierarchy.

💥 Vicente Moreno, cesado como entrenador del Almería. 📌 No ha dirigido el entrenamiento y ya se ha despedido de varias personas del club. @sergiofernan5ez 🤝 @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/a3Qdggnpgu — Relevo (@relevo) September 27, 2023

This also comes in the context of what many had regarded to be a solid summer for Almeria, who spent over €50m in the transfer market, although their sales did amount to over €40m, including star forward El Bilal Toure. However it has not paid off yet, with their 18 goals now the worst defensive record in the division.

It is not yet clear who will replace Moreno, but Almeria will want to be swift with their replacement. Ahead of the international break, Almeria face Granada at home before a trip to Athletic Club the following weekend.