Real Madrid star revealed to have played through injury against Las Palmas

Real Madrid’s victory over Las Palmas was a very pleasing one for the club, especially considering their poor result against Atletico Madrid at the weekend. Carlo Ancelotti chose to make significant changes from that match, with one notably seeing Jude Bellingham replaced by Brahim Diaz.

Brahim thrived in his first start for Real Madrid in his second spell at the club. He impressed throughout, and scored the opening goal at a crucial time: seconds before the end of the first half.

Brahim’s performance was even more impressive when considering the fact that he was playing with an injury. Jose Luis Sanchez revealed that the 24-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder against Atletico, and he was still feeling the effects during the Las Palmas encounter.

🚨 BRAHIM ha jugado con una luxación en su hombro derecho. Se la produjo en la dura falta sufrida en el Metropolitano. Le han tenido que infiltrar. Ha celebrado el gol de manera contendida por los fuertes dolores que tenía. El cuerpo técnico, muy agradecido por su sacrificio.… pic.twitter.com/VXwrPPvkhY — José Luis Sánchez 🇪🇸 (@JLSanchez78) September 27, 2023

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, so they will be glad that Brahim’s was not too serious. However, it was a risk to play him given the circumstances, although it was one that paid off.