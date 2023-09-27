Real Madrid star mightily relieved to make first appearance of the season against Las Palmas

Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Las Palmas on Wednesday evening was a game of mixed emotions. It was a comfortable match for Los Blancos, who climbed up to second – ahead of Barcelona – with the result.

However, they did suffer two more injury worries. David Alaba had to be substituted in the first half with a reported calf issue, while centre-back partner Antonio Rudiger also suffered a knock during the 90 minutes.

A positive for Real Madrid was that Vinicius Junior and Dani Ceballos made their returns after injury. Speaking to the media after the match (via MD), the latter was especially pleased as it was his first appearance of the season.

“It hasn’t been easy to be close to two months without competing. Coming back has been important to me. I feel good enough physically to help the team in whatever is needed.

“The Real Madrid fans have been key for me to be here today. The ovations they gave me last season were important for my decision (to sign a new contract), and now the most important thing is to contribute my grain of sand.”

Ceballos will be an important squad player for Real Madrid over the season, with the club aiming for success on all fronts. With that comes hectic fixture congestion.