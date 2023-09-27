Real Madrid return to winning ways in La Liga with comfortable victory over Las Palmas

Real Madrid have bounced back from Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Atletico Madrid by defeating Las Palmas 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti made significant changes to the side that were beaten at the weekend, with Jude Bellingham being one of those to drop out. However, it was his replacement that got the opener for Real Madrid in the dying seconds at the end of the first half.

Lucas Vazquez, who replaced the injured David Alaba, collected the ball on the right flank, and his cross found Brahim Diaz 12 yards out. The summer signing made no mistake, firing into the top corner of the Las Palmas goal.

Real Madrid pressed for a second goal after the interval, and they were rewarded when Rodrygo’s excellent cross from the left was headed home by Joselu Mato. The veteran striker had missed multiple big chances before the goal, so it was a major belief for him to find the back of the net.

Las Palmas tried to get back into the match, but Real Madrid held out to secure a commanding three points, which sees them rise above Barcelona to second in the La Liga table, one point behind Girona.