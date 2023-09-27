Real Madrid down to the bare bones in defence following another injury against Las Palmas

It has been an strong start to the season for Real Madrid, although Sunday’s Madrid derby defeat was a major disappointment. However, it has still been impressive going for Los Blancos, especially when you consider their injury issues.

Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are both out for several months after suffering ACL injuries at the start of the season, while Arda Guler has yet to make his debut for the club after dealing with back-to-back muscle issues.

Vinicius Junior has also been absent since matchday three, although he is back on the bench for Wednesday’s match against Las Palmas. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, Vinicius’ return has coincided with another injury issue.

David Alaba had to be substituted in the first half of the match, having dropped to the pitch with no one near him, which would suggest that it was a non-contact injury, which Real Madrid will be gutted about.

Further tests will be done to determine the severity of the issue, but it leaves Real Madrid with only two senior central defenders: Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez.