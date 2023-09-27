Predicted XIs: Vinicius Junior to return as Real Madrid look to leapfrog Barcelona with Las Palmas win

Real Madrid will have been grateful that they can get things back on track quickly after their derby defeat to Atletico Madrid, with their clash against Las Palmas coming so swiftly. Following Barcelona’s draw with Real Mallorca, they will be boosted by the return of one of their major stars, but also the prospect of going ahead of their rivals once more.

Alongside Vinicius, Dani Carvajal is back from injury, and Marca expect both to start. Aurelien Tchouameni is set to return to the starting XI too, with Luka Modric dropping out for Vinicius, marking a return to the front three at the start of the season.

Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are out long-term, but Arda Guler suffered a fresh injury in training yesterday, despite Carlo Ancelotti declaring him fit. Diario AS are less certain of Vinicius and Carvajal coming straight back into the line-up, with Joselu Mato and Lucas Vazquez the alternatives. They also believe Ferland Mendy will make his first start of the season at left-back.

Las Palmas have several issues of their own to consider, with Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta without Sandro Ramirez, Alberto Moleiro and Benito Ramirez through injury. Mika Marmol is suspended after his red card at the weekend, meaning Alex Suarez is likely to partner Saul Coco at the back.

The Canary Islanders got their first win against Granada on Sunday, scoring late through Kirian Rodriguez. They have the best defensive record in La Liga, with just four conceded, but also the worst attacking record with two scored.