La Liga round-up: Girona go top after Villarreal win, 10-man Athletic Club held to draw by Getafe

Wednesday saw five more games played in matchday seven of the 2023-24 La Liga season. Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Las Palmas led the way, but there were four more captivating fixtures played.

Villarreal 1-2 Girona

Girona came from behind to defeat Villarreal at the Ceramica. Dani Parejo opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the hosts, but goals from Artem Dovbyk and Eric Garcia ensured a sixth consecutive win for the Catalans, who now sit top of the La Liga table with that result.

Athletic Club 2-2 Getafe

San Mames oversaw a very feisty encounter between Athletic Club and Getafe, which ended with a share of the spoils. Yuri Berchiche opened the scoring for the hosts, but Gaston Alvarez scored the equaliser just after half time. Oihan Sancet was sent off for Athletic just before the interval.

Inaki Williams made it 2-1 to 10-man Athletic, but Juanmi Latasa ensured a point for Getafe, whose head coach Jose Bordalas was also shown a red card.

Cadiz 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

It was a rather meagre affair in Andalusia as Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano played out a goalless draw. Neither side created very many chances on the night, so a share of the spoils was probably fair. Rayo also had Abdul Mumin sent off late on.

Valencia 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are up to fifth after a hard-fought victory over Valencia at the Mestalla. Carlos Fernandez’s 32nd-minute strike was the difference between the two teams, while Los Che also had Selim Amallah sent off in the first half.