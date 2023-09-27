Further brutal chants about Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood likely to bring fine for Real Sociedad

Getafe went down 4-3 at the weekend in La Liga, with Mason Greenwood seeing his first away day in Spain. Real Sociedad sent Getafe home without any points, after the Manchester United loanee was unable to produce an equaliser.

During his first game, his efforts won a corner that led to the winner for Getafe over Osasuna. However the match made more headlines for the Osasuna away section, which was heard chanting ‘Greenwood die’.

Pamplona, where Osasuna hail from, is not far from Donostia-San Sebastian, where Real Sociedad beat Getafe on Sunday. It appears the chant has travelled too. As per Marca, La Liga cited further chants of ‘Greenwood, die’ at the Reale Arena, which could lead to a fine for La Real.

Depending on the extent of these fines, it appears that this could be a feature for the young striker during his time in La Liga. That said, at his early stage of Spanish, there is a good chance he is not aware of what the chants mean, albeit the sentiment is no doubt fairly clear.