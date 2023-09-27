Former Almeria head coach won’t return to club as replacement for sacked Victor Moreno

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it has been widely reported that Almeria have sacked Victor Moreno after a poor start to the season, which has seen them only pick up two points from their first seven matches.

Moreno was only appointed in the summer, replacing Rubi, who tendered his resignation after keeping Almeria in La Liga on the final day of last season. However, the new managerial setup has not gone to plan, and new guidance is being looked for.

According to MD, one man that won’t be taking the reins is Javi Gracia, who was previously in charge at Almeria between 2012 and 2013. He previously helped the club get promoted to La Liga, but left after one year as he could not agree terms on a new contract.

Gracia has been out of work since leaving Leeds at the end of last season, although despite being unemployed, he has decided that now is not the right time to make his return to Almeria.