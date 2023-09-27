Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury issues for two key Real Madrid defenders during Las Palmas victory

Real Madrid bounced back from Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid by defeating Las Palmas 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result which saw them rise above Barcelona to second in the table.

It was a comfortable evening for the hosts, who secured victory after goals either side of half time from Brahim Diaz and Joselu Mato – the latter has now scored in his last four La Liga matches at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with the evening’s work, although he did confirm that his defensive options are weakened for this weekend’s trip to Girona.

“David Alaba will not play against Girona. Rudiger has suffered a knock.”

Alaba had to be substituted in the first half, and the Austrian defender has reportedly suffered an adductor injury. Rudiger’s looks to less serious, which is good news, but Real Madrid now only have one fully fit senior centre-back, that being Nacho Fernandez.

This could cause Real Madrid problems in the coming weeks, and especially against table-topping Girona, whom they face in Catalonia this coming weekend.