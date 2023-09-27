Barcelona to pay tribute to World Cup winners at Olympic Stadium ahead of Sevilla fixture

On the pitch, it was an incredible summer for Spain’s women’s side. They won the 2023 World Cup, which was the first time that La Roja had ever become world champions in the women’s game.

It also concluded an incredible season for those in the Spain squad that play for Barcelona Femeni, who won Liga F and the Women’s Champions League during the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona are incredibly proud of their women’s team, and the club’s supporters will have the chance to pay tribute to their World Cup-winning stars ahead of Friday’s match against Sevilla at the Olympic Stadium, as per MD.

Barcelona had nine players in Jorge Vilda’s squad, although only seven (Cata Coll, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey) will take the field in Montjuic, as Laia Codina has since joined Arsenal and Maria Perez has gone on loan to Sevilla.

It is sure to be a very pleasing moment for the World Cup winners, and Barcelona’s supporters will be absolutely delighted to host them.