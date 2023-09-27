Barcelona star to be rested against Sevilla after gruelling run of four matches in 11 days

It has been a hectic schedule in recent weeks for Barcelona, who have had to juggle matches in both La Liga and the Champions League. In total, they will play seven matches in three weeks before next month’s international break.

Since domestic football returned after the previous international break earlier this month, Joao Cancelo has started every match for Barcelona. He has impressed since joining from Manchester City, but Tuesday’s draw against Mallorca – which was his fourth appearance in 11 days – saw him produce an underwhelming performance, with fatigue likely to have been a contributing factor.

According to Sport, Cancelo is suffering with fatigue following 90 minutes against Mallorca, and he is set to be given a rest against Sevilla on Friday. This will allow the Portuguese to get a breather ahead of returning to his homeland next Wednesday, with Barcelona facing Porto in their second Champions League group stage match.

Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto are the options that Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has at his disposal to replace Cancelo for the Sevilla encounter. Whoever does deputise will have a tough task to reach the levels that Cancelo has in recent weeks.