Barcelona hope to have wonderkid’s new contract signed by next week

One of the big stories of Barcelona’s season so far has been the emergence of Lamine Yamal. Despite having only turned 16 in July, he has already established himself as a key part of the first team, and has also made his full international debut for Spain.

Barcelona have been delighted by Lamine’s progress so far, and they are hoping to secure his long-term future at the club, with his youth contract expiring at the end of this season. He has been offered a new deal, which has reportedly been agreed upon.

Lamine will sign a three-year deal at Barcelona, in what will be his first professional contract at the Catalan club. It has been in the pipeline since his 16th birthday, but all parties hope to have the operation finalised by next Monday, as reported by RAC1.

‼️ RENOVACIÓ LAMINE YAMAL 👉🏼 El Barça treballa amb la previsió que l’acte institucional de la signatura sigui aquest dilluns, 2 d’octubre 👉🏼 Fa setmanes que ja es va segellar la seva continuïtat fins el 2026 i una clàusula de 1.000M 🎙️ @Marta_Ramon pic.twitter.com/XEotwNWR93 — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) September 27, 2023

Barcelona will hope that Lamine stays at the club for many years to come. He generates great excitement within the four walls, and he will only get better from here, which is an utterly frightening prospect considering how good he is now.