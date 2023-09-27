Atletico Madrid veteran eagerly anticipating facing off against boyhood club

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid travel to Pamplona to take on Osasuna in their latest La Liga fixture. Los Colchoneros are hoping to carry on the momentum from Sunday’s impressive victory over local rivals Real Madrid, as they look to close the gap at the top of the table.

The match against Osasuna will be a very special one for one Atletico player in particular: Cesar Azpilicueta. The 34-year-old, who remained to Spanish football during the summer, is a Navarra native, and the occasion will see his come face-to-face with his former club, whom he was contracted to from 2001 until 2010.

Speaking on the match (via MD), Azpilicueta admitted that it will be a surreal experience for him.

“I’ve never faced a former team of mine, so it’s going to be something totally different for me. I am very excited to return home and play in El Sadar, where it all started many years ago.

It is something that is totally different for me. As it has never happened to me, it’s hard to find the words to explain it. When I get to the stadium, feel the atmosphere and start kicking the ball, then I’ll see what happens.”

Given that rotations are expected as Atletico Madrid are amid a gruelling run of seven matches in three weeks, Azpilicueta could be in line to start against his former side on Thursday, having been benched for the match against Real Madrid.