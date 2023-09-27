Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone ‘concerned’ after losing forward to injury

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has admitted that he is concerned about the injury crisis at the club, after again losing Memphis Depay to injury.

“We will have to think, just giving opinions and criticising the calendar will not make this change. Doctors, physios and everyone must be pulling in the same direction to find solutions,” Simeone told Marca.

Memphis had only just recovered after a month out, and came off the bench against Real Madrid. It looks as if he will miss their match against Osasuna on Thursday, and is expected to be out for several further weeks.

“It concerns us, he is very important for us and we hope that he can recover as soon as possible.”

Memphis joins Stefan Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios, Rodrigo de Paul and Thomas Lemar on the sidelines.

One of the big positives for Los Colchoneros after their win over Real Madrid was the performance of Samuel Lino on the left side. The Brazilian gave hope that he could effectively replace Yannick Carrasco, who departed earlier in September for Al Shabab.

“We are not looking for an equal to Carrasco but rather a player who can work according to what the team needs. There is also Galan, who is more of a full-back, and Riquelme who will do well when it is his time. Hopefully we can help Lino with his ideas to continue progressing.

Summer signing Javi Galan also made a cameo appearance against Real Madrid, and looked good in his first real minutes of the season. Rodrigo Riquelme had a less positive impact in his debut on the left flank, during their 3-0 loss.