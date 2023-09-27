Atletico Madrid CEO accuses Real Madrid of creating an “unbearable atmosphere” for referees

There has been plenty of fallout from Sunday’s Madrid derby, which was won by the red-and-white side of the Spanish capital. Both teams were incensed with several refereeing decisions during the match at the Civitas Metropolitano that they felt went against them.

Atletico Madrid were furious with Jude Bellingham’s challenge on Angel Correa, which only received a yellow card despite the Argentine having suffered a knee sprain as a result of the incident. Meanwhile, Real Madrid TV appeared to imply that there was a refereeing conspiracy against them following the match.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is fed up of their rivals using referees in this way, and he believes that Real Madrid do this deliberately to create a certain atmosphere for the officials (via Marca).

“Real Madrid adulterates the competition. They create an unbearable atmosphere for the referees. The arguments they use to attack the referees would be laughable if it were not something so serious, and that directly affects the development of the competition.”

Gil Marin saved a special mention of Real Madrid TV in his criticism.

“They are fanatics, they know that if they don’t say this kind of thing, they would quickly lose their job.”

Gil Marin certainly hasn’t held back in his criticism of Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos do issue some sort of response to the Atletico Madrid CEO.