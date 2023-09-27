Analysis: Should Real Madrid look to take advantage of Victor Osimhen’s situation at Napoli?

One of the big areas that Real Madrid will look to address next summer is in the striker department. Joselu Mato is the sole natural number nine in the squad at present, and he is only on loan from Espanyol for the 2023-24 season.

In this regard, a new striker (or two) will be essential next summer. The questions begs as to who will be the one(s) identified by the Real Madrid hierarchy, although it is almost certain that they will try to sign Kylian Mbappe, especially if he does not sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain before his current one expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are unlikely to move for Mbappe if they cannot sign him on a free transfer, but even if they do get him in this regard, they could still look to use the funds saved on another attacking option.

That could be Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian international has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last 13/14 months, although there is a strong chance that he leaves Napoli either in January or next summer.

Osimhen is reportedly considering legal action against the Serie A champions after a mocking video of him was posted on the club’s official TikTok account. It suggests that he could want out at the earliest possible opportunity.

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Victor Osimhen could take legal action against Napoli — per his agent Roberto Calenda formal statement. “What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now… pic.twitter.com/DFlPodbLEz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are monitoring Osimhen’s precarious situation at Napoli. Los Blancos have had the 24-year-old on their radar for some time, although Mbappe/Erling Haaland have been the top target(s) during that time.

Osimhen wouldn’t be cheap as he has a market value of €120m, but Real Madrid have shown that they are not afraid to spend big on the right player, which he could certainly be. If Los Blancos revert to a 4-3-3 (or 3-4-3, which is Xabi Alonso’s formation of choice at Bayer Leverkusen) then an Osimhen-style striker fits very well, more so than Mbappe.

Given that Osimhen is still young, he fits into Real Madrid’s transfer policy, so they are more likely to spend €120m on him than they were to spend €100m on Harry Kane, which was a possibility during this summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid are unlikely to move for Osimhen before the summer of 2024, and there will be plenty of other clubs keen to signing him – notably from the Premier League – so there’s no guarantee that they will be able to get a deal done. However, it would be an exciting option if they look for it.