8-year-old girl racially abused before Madrid derby invited to attend Real Madrid match by club officials

Before Sunday’s Madrid derby at the Civitas Metropolitano, an eight-year-old girl wearing a Real Madrid shirt was reported to have been racially abused by a section of Atletico Madrid supporters, it what is another narrowly incident in Spanish football in recent months.

The little girl’s aunt, who attended the match, said that her niece – whose Real Madrid top had Vinicius Junior’s name and number on it – has been having a very traumatic time as a result of the incident, in which a group of Atletico ultras started shouting racist abuse in her direction. The girl has also said that she does not want to go to matches anymore.

Real Madrid have been made aware of the incident, and they are hoping to help the girl have a very positive experience at a football match. As per La Ser (via MD), club officials at Los Blancos have reached out to her to invite her to Wednesday’s match against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report states that it was Emilio Butragueno, club legend and director of institutional relations, who contacted the girl’s relatives in order to set up the opportunity.

It is not yet known whether the girl will attend Real Madrid’s match with Las Palmas, but it is an excellent move from the club, who will hope to give a young fan an incredible experience after such a harrowing episode at the weekend.