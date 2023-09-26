Xavi Hernandez bemoans “childish mistake” in Mallorca draw

Barcelona are still yet to lose in La Liga this season, but their six-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday evening as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Mallorca at Son Moix.

The hosts led twice through Vedat Muriqi and Abdon Prats, but Barcelona equalised on both occasions courtesy of Raphinha and Fermin Lopez, who scored his first competitive goal for the first team.

It was a frustrating evening for Barcelona, and head coach Xavi Hernandez told the media post-match that it was a game that his side should have won. He felt his side made far too many errors across the 90 minutes.

🚨 Xavi Hernández: "It's an insufficient point, and it's due to our own mistakes. The second goal they scored was a CHILDISH mistake." pic.twitter.com/Y5aC4206cJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 26, 2023

Xavi certainly has reasons to be angry. Mallorca’s first goal came from a defensive mix-up, while their second came from a long ball that was finished off by Prats.

Barcelona will hope to bounce back quickly. They face Sevilla at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, although the Andalusians will go into that match high on confidence after an excellent win on Tuesday.