WATCH: Xavi Hernandez rolls back the years with exquisite touch during Barcelona’s match against Osasuna

It has been a frustrating evening so far for Barcelona fans, with their side currently 1-0 down to Mallorca in Son Moix courtesy of Vedat Muriqi’s early goal.

Xavi Hernandez has been animated on the touchline, and he has also shown his quality too – as a player, rather than a coach on this occasion. A high ball fell into the Barcelona dugout, and Xavi rolled back the years to bring him down with the outside of his foot.

Xavi had an excellent first time during his playing time, and it is reassuring to see that he hasn’t lost it despite retiring four years ago.

It has been a frustrating evening so far for Barcelona, and Xavi will need to rally his troops if they are to secure a comeback victory, something they are able to do against Celta Vigo on Saturday. If they can do so, they would extend their winning run to seven matches.