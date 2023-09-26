WATCH: Raphinha grabs equaliser as Barcelona get back on level terms against Mallorca

Having fallen behind early, Barcelona have been pushing for an equaliser against Mallorca. With less than five minutes of the first half remaining, they have managed to get back on level terms.

A defensive mix-up involving goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen allowed Mallorca to open the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes. Vedat Muriqi got the goal for the hosts, who are looking to bounce back from defeat to Girona on Saturday.

Fortunately, Barcelona have been able to level the scores before the half time interval. Raphinha collected the ball on the right, and his ferocious effort from outside of the box flew into the back of the net.

It is an excellent strike from the Brazilian, and Barcelona desperately needed that as they look to carry on their six-game winning streak. However, more will be required from the Catalans in the second half if they are to secure all three points.