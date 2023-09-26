WATCH: Mallorca take shock lead against Barcelona as Vedat Muriqi continues scoring form

Barcelona went to the top of the La Liga table at the weekend after Real Madrid lost to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid, and they are hoping to extend their lead against Mallorca at Son Moix. However, their chances of doing so have diminished as they have fallen behind early on.

Xavi Hernandez made five changes from the side that started the victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Catalans have won their last six matches in all competitions, and are aiming to extend that run to seven.

Their chances of this happening are looking great right now. Mallorca have taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, with Vedat Muriqi – who has scored in his last two matches (vs Celta Vigo and Girona – getting the goal for the Balearic side.

It is a very poor goal for Barcelona to concede. A clear lack of communication allowed Mallorca in, and the Catalans are up against it to carry on their winning streak. However, they were behind against Celta and came back, so they will hope to do the same here.