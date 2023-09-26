Barcelona Mallorca

WATCH: Mallorca re-take lead against Barcelona just before half time interval

Barcelona thought they would be going into the half time interval back on level terms after equalising on the 41st minute, but Mallorca have now managed to re-take the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first period.

The hosts opened the scoring after seven minutes when a defensive mix-up allowed Vedat Muriqi to score for the third successive match, having also been on target against Celta Vigo and Girona.

However, Barcelona equalised courtesy of a fine Raphinha strike, although they were not level for long as Mallorca scored in the third minute of added time at the end of the first half. It was textbook route one football, as Abdon Prats ran on to a flick-on to score past the onrushing Ter Stegen.

Barcelona will be bitterly disappointed to not have held on until half time. Xavi Hernandez has plenty to do to ensure that the Catalans carry on their six-game winning streak.

