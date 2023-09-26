WATCH: Fermin Lopez scores first goal for Barcelona as Mallorca pegged back again

Barcelona have been behind for much of tonight’s match against Mallorca, who have twice taken the lead at Son Moix. However, the La Liga league leaders are once again back on level terms, scoring inside the final 20 minutes.

Vedat Muriqi’s opener inside seven minutes came after a defensive mix-up, which came about after a slack pass from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. However, Barcelona were back on level terms five minutes before half time, with Raphinha firing home from outside of the box.

Unfortunately for the Catalans, Mallorca re-took the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half courtesy of Abdon Prats, who finished past Ter Stegen after a long ball forward.

Barcelona’s second equaliser has come from Fermin Lopez, and what a moment it is for the 20-year-old, who has scored his first senior goal for the club.

Barcelona now have 15 minutes to find a winner, which would extend their winning streak to seven matches.