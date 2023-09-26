Villarreal suffer double injury blow as key men struck down with muscle issues

It has been a tough start to the season for Villarreal, but things have been looking up since the appointment of Pacheta as the club’s new head coach. They have won one (vs Almeria) and drawn their other La Liga match, which was against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

However, they have now suffered a double injury blow. Firstly, Denis Suarez, who joined the club on a free transfer from Celta Vigo in the summer, has torn the rectus femoris muscle in his thigh, as per Marca. He did this against Panathinaikos in the Europa League, and as a result, he is set to miss several matches, although a definite timescale has not been set.

An even bigger blow for the Groguets is talisman Gerard Moreno, who had to be substituted early against Rayo after suffering muscle discomfort in his calf, as per Diario AS. This is an issue that has plagued the 31-year-old for multiple years, so a recurrence is a massive frustration.

At this stage, it is not yet known how serious the issue is for Moreno, but he is almost certain to miss Wednesday’s match against Girona. Villarreal will hope that it is only a minor issue, and that he is back in contention as soon as possible.