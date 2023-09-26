Spanish football feels the effects of Luis Rubiales scandal as UEFA make key decision

Over a month on from Luis Rubiales’ kiss of Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup final victory in Australia, which the La Roja star did not consent to, the Spanish Football Federation is still feeling the effects of the incident, as they look to continue rectifying things.

For the most part, UEFA have had very little input in the matter. A phone call from President Aleksander Ceferin reportedly prompted Rubiales to resign the presidency at the RFEF, but aside from that, there has been little consequences for the Federation itself.

Until now. As reported by EFE (via Relevo), the UEFA Executive Committee, which Rubiales was previously part of, has taken the decision to move next year’s Ordinary Congress away from Madrid, where it has previously been scheduled, with Paris now set to host.

The event, which will host the draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League group stage, has been taken away from Madrid as a result of the crisis at the Spanish Football Federation. It has been made clear that they have to get their affairs in order, and soon.