Spain star opens up on struggles post-Rubiales scandal – “I don’t know how we played so well against Sweden”

Spain continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Tuesday as they host Switzerland in Cordoba. La Roja won their first group match on Friday, defeating Sweden 3-2 with a 96th-minute penalty from Mariona Caldentay.

Spain’s preparations for these sets of matches have been majorly disrupted by the after effects of the scandal involving Luis Rubiales, former President of the Spanish Football Federation.

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s match, star midfielder Aitana Bonmati revealed just how much of a struggle the last seven/eight days have been for the La Roja squad.

“The first days were very difficult. We weren’t getting enough sleep, we couldn’t rest well, we suffered from stress, anxiety. I don’t even know how we played so well against Sweden! It was a great game (from us), and we can’t help but wonder how we could play so well.

“Things are getting more calm eventually and now we’re 100% focused on football, but we don’t forget about the battles that we have ahead of us.”

Bonmati’s final point is a key one. There is still more work to be done off the pitch to ensure that Spain’s women’s squad are never put in the same position that they have been for the last few weeks.