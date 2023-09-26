Spain continue 100% start to UEFA Nations League with five-star performance against Switzerland

Spain’s fine start to the UEFA Nations League continued on Tuesday – and in fine style too – as they defeated Switzerland 5-0 in Cordoba, their first match at home since winning the World Cup in August.

Lucia Garcia gave Spain an excellent start after 15 minutes, scoring after a dreadful error from Swiss goalkeeper Elvira Herzog. La Roja would double their lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Aitana Bonmati finding the back of the net. Mariona Caldentay provided the assist, like she did for the opening goal.

Bonmati would add her second four minutes after the interval, further proving her value as the favourite for this year’s Ballon d’Or award. Inma Gabarro then made it 4-0 for La Roja after 57 minutes to put the result out of sight.

Maite Oroz added the gloss with a fifth towards the end of the match. The result means that Spain remain top of their UEFA Nations League group, three points clear of Sweden and Italy.