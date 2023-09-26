Sevilla continue return to form with emphatic victory over Almeria

There’s little doubt that the international break came at a good time for Sevilla, who had lost all three of their La Liga matches before it. Since then, they have gone unbeaten in all competitions, and that run continued in fine style on Tuesday as they thumped Almeria 5-1 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side made a flying start, with Youssef En-Nesyri opening the scoring after seven minutes. Remarkably, they doubled their lead 60 seconds later, with Dode Lukebakio scoring a sensational solo goal.

Glued to his feet! 🤯🇧🇪 Dodi Lukebakio does well to evade several challenges before firing home 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QRnmvci0yq — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 26, 2023

It was 3-0 before half time, with Suso getting in on the act for Los Nervionenses with a lovely strike from outside of the penalty area.

That concludes an utterly dominant opening half for the hosts, who added a fourth soon into the second period as Erik Lamela finished from an Adria Pedrosa cross. However, there would be no clean sheet as Luis Suarez scored from the penalty spot to make it 4-1.

Still, Kike Salas put the icing on the cake in stoppage time as he added Sevilla’s fifth of the evening in the 92nd minute.

The result moves Sevilla up to 11th for the time being, which will be a big relief for the Andalusians. Almeria remain at the bottom of the table, having failed to win any of their opening seven matches.