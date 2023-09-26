Revealed: The incredible severance package that Jorge Sampaoli earned from Sevilla

Things have not gone well for Jorge Sampaoli this calendar year,but he will not be lackking for peace of mind if he checks his bank account.

According to Vene Casagrande, the Argentine coach is on the verge of being sacked by his first team since leaving Sevilla in March. Flamengo have run out of patience with him, sitting 7th in the Brazilian Serie A.

He is due to earn a cool €3m from that deal, which will take his total to €11m for 2023. As per ED, Sampaoli earned €8m in his redundancy package with Sevilla, where he also left after around six months.

Sampaoli appears to be struggling for the magic touch in 2023, but has been rewarded handsomely all the same. Perhaps it lends more context from Monchi’s reluctance to sack him at the time when there were fractures with the dressing room. Jose Luis Mendilibar will be hoping to put together some results in order to stave off the same fate after just 1 win in 7 matches to start the season.