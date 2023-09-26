Real Madrid wonderkid suffers injury shortly after being declared fit, set to miss several weeks

Real Madrid fans will have to wait yet longer for Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler to make his debut, after he suffered a fresh injury on Tuesday in training.

Guler, 18, is yet to appear for Los Blancos after undergoing surgery on his knee for an injury suffered in mid-July. He had returned to training on Friday, and had just been given the green light to play, with Carlo Ancelotti declaring he was again fit just after 13:00 CEST. However just minutes after Ancelotti left his press conference, Real Madrid put out a statement confirming another muscle strain.

Relevo say this has nothing to do with his knee meniscus problem earlier, but it will keep him out for around three weeks. That will keep him sidelined for games against Las Palmas, Girona, Napoli and Osasuna.

Guler has been receiving rave reviews from inside the Madrid camp, and from Ancelotti himself. The next match he could return for is an away clash with Sevilla after the next international break on the 22nd of October. He will return to gym work with Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao.