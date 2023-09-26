Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti ‘sentenced’ following brutal derby defeat to Atletico Madrid

As the dust settles from a thrilling 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid fans will be delighted to know that their victory may have consequences far beyond just the three points this summer.

The Athletic say that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had made his negative views on the partnership of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos known to Carlo Ancelotti, the two elder statesmen of the midfield. However Ancelotti went ahead with the decision to start both in the Madrid derby regardless.

Marca say that neither players nor manager were up to scratch in the derby, and they are awaiting the reactions of both to react to the derby. It is made clear that the veteran duo starting in midfield was not liked amongst the White House hierarchy. Including on RadioMarca, Matias Prats told listeners that Ancelotti was ‘sentenced’ following the 3-1 defeat.

Ancelotti was always likely to be moved on at the end of the season when his contract expires, but this latest loss confirmed doubts about the Italian, which will ultimately result in any further offer being extended to him.

The likes of Xabi Alonso and Raul Gonzalez have been mentioned as potential replacements for Ancelotti next summer. Even at this early stage, it appears Ancelotti’s face is already sealed. It would be no suprise if Ancelotti and Real Madrid ended up performing well even under these circumstances.

Despite some of the mistakes made by Ancelotti at various points in recent months, he has a fairly logical case to be argued that he has been left short-handed with the current squad, in patircular in attack.