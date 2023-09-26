Real Madrid enquire about Chelsea defender to heal defensive woes

Real Madrid have conceded six goals across their six La Liga games this season, albeit with three of them coming against Atletico Madrid. Even if it is early in the season, there is a general feeling that without Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao in the fold, Los Blancos are more vulnerable at the back.

Without a top class striker in their squad, the chances of outscoring their opponent are slimmer this season too, meaning their defensive record becomes much more important.

Part of the reason for their struggles has been the full-backs. Dani Carvajal has been excellent, but Lucas Vazquez struggled to cope against Atletico, with Carvajal again facing fitness issues. Ferland Mendy has been unreliable in terms of availability for some time, thus Fran Garcia has been trusted at left-back. Despite some good performances, he too has been exposed defensively.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is yet to feature for Mauricio Pochettino this season, and a series of reports claim that he will look for a way out this January. Believed to be on the way out just before the end of the transfer window, it’s become clear he is surplus to requirements.

According to TS via Sport, Real Madrid have enquired about Cucurella, and would be interested in a low-cost loan deal in January. They do not intend to spend close to the €50m Chelsea asked for during the summer for a permanent deal.

Cucurella of course came through the Barcelona academy and has always been a fan of Barcelona, but it seems unlikely too many better options would fall his way in January too. Real Madrid, if they stick to their current system, would be asking Cucurella to cover the entire left flank on his own, whereas in Spain his best success came as a left midfielder.